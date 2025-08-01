クォートセクション
通貨 / GCT
GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A

29.12 USD 0.59 (1.99%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GCTの今日の為替レートは、-1.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.59の安値と30.16の高値で取引されました。

GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
28.59 30.16
1年のレンジ
11.17 34.50
以前の終値
29.71
始値
29.86
買値
29.12
買値
29.42
安値
28.59
高値
30.16
出来高
2.869 K
1日の変化
-1.99%
1ヶ月の変化
11.57%
6ヶ月の変化
105.07%
1年の変化
27.27%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K