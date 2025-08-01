通貨 / GCT
GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A
29.12 USD 0.59 (1.99%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GCTの今日の為替レートは、-1.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.59の安値と30.16の高値で取引されました。
GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
28.59 30.16
1年のレンジ
11.17 34.50
- 以前の終値
- 29.71
- 始値
- 29.86
- 買値
- 29.12
- 買値
- 29.42
- 安値
- 28.59
- 高値
- 30.16
- 出来高
- 2.869 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.99%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 105.07%
- 1年の変化
- 27.27%
