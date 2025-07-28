货币 / GCT
GCT: GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A
30.41 USD 0.25 (0.82%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GCT汇率已更改-0.82%。当日，交易品种以低点30.04和高点31.39进行交易。
关注GigaCloud Technology Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GCT新闻
日范围
30.04 31.39
年范围
11.17 34.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 30.66
- 开盘价
- 30.91
- 卖价
- 30.41
- 买价
- 30.71
- 最低价
- 30.04
- 最高价
- 31.39
- 交易量
- 1.192 K
- 日变化
- -0.82%
- 月变化
- 16.51%
- 6个月变化
- 114.15%
- 年变化
- 32.91%
