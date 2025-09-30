KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / GBUG
GBUG: Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A

37.32 USD 0.87 (2.39%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GBUG fiyatı bugün 2.39% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 37.07 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 37.91 aralığında işlem gördü.

Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is GBUG stock price today?

Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A stock is priced at 37.32 today. It trades within 2.39%, yesterday's close was 36.45, and trading volume reached 375. The live price chart of GBUG shows these updates.

Does Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A stock pay dividends?

Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A is currently valued at 37.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 86.97% and USD. View the chart live to track GBUG movements.

How to buy GBUG stock?

You can buy Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A shares at the current price of 37.32. Orders are usually placed near 37.32 or 37.62, while 375 and -0.72% show market activity. Follow GBUG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GBUG stock?

Investing in Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A involves considering the yearly range 18.40 - 37.91 and current price 37.32. Many compare 17.84% and 70.96% before placing orders at 37.32 or 37.62. Explore the GBUG price chart live with daily changes.

What are BARCLAYS BANK PLC stock highest prices?

The highest price of BARCLAYS BANK PLC in the past year was 37.91. Within 18.40 - 37.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A performance using the live chart.

What are BARCLAYS BANK PLC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BARCLAYS BANK PLC (GBUG) over the year was 18.40. Comparing it with the current 37.32 and 18.40 - 37.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GBUG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GBUG stock split?

Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.45, and 86.97% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
37.07 37.91
Yıllık aralık
18.40 37.91
Önceki kapanış
36.45
Açılış
37.59
Satış
37.32
Alış
37.62
Düşük
37.07
Yüksek
37.91
Hacim
375
Günlük değişim
2.39%
Aylık değişim
17.84%
6 aylık değişim
70.96%
Yıllık değişim
86.97%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.4