GBUG: Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A
GBUG 환율이 오늘 2.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 37.07이고 고가는 37.91이었습니다.
Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is GBUG stock price today?
Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A stock is priced at 37.32 today. It trades within 2.39%, yesterday's close was 36.45, and trading volume reached 375. The live price chart of GBUG shows these updates.
Does Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A stock pay dividends?
Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A is currently valued at 37.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 86.97% and USD. View the chart live to track GBUG movements.
How to buy GBUG stock?
You can buy Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A shares at the current price of 37.32. Orders are usually placed near 37.32 or 37.62, while 375 and -0.72% show market activity. Follow GBUG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GBUG stock?
Investing in Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A involves considering the yearly range 18.40 - 37.91 and current price 37.32. Many compare 17.84% and 70.96% before placing orders at 37.32 or 37.62. Explore the GBUG price chart live with daily changes.
What are BARCLAYS BANK PLC stock highest prices?
The highest price of BARCLAYS BANK PLC in the past year was 37.91. Within 18.40 - 37.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A performance using the live chart.
What are BARCLAYS BANK PLC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BARCLAYS BANK PLC (GBUG) over the year was 18.40. Comparing it with the current 37.32 and 18.40 - 37.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GBUG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GBUG stock split?
Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.45, and 86.97% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 36.45
- 시가
- 37.59
- Bid
- 37.32
- Ask
- 37.62
- 저가
- 37.07
- 고가
- 37.91
- 볼륨
- 375
- 일일 변동
- 2.39%
- 월 변동
- 17.84%
- 6개월 변동
- 70.96%
- 년간 변동율
- 86.97%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4