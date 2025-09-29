- Overview
GBUG: Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A
GBUG exchange rate has changed by 1.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.07 and at a high of 37.91.
Follow Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GBUG stock price today?
Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A stock is priced at 37.07 today. It trades within 1.70%, yesterday's close was 36.45, and trading volume reached 340. The live price chart of GBUG shows these updates.
Does Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A stock pay dividends?
Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A is currently valued at 37.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 85.72% and USD. View the chart live to track GBUG movements.
How to buy GBUG stock?
You can buy Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A shares at the current price of 37.07. Orders are usually placed near 37.07 or 37.37, while 340 and -1.38% show market activity. Follow GBUG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GBUG stock?
Investing in Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A involves considering the yearly range 18.40 - 37.91 and current price 37.07. Many compare 17.05% and 69.81% before placing orders at 37.07 or 37.37. Explore the GBUG price chart live with daily changes.
What are BARCLAYS BANK PLC stock highest prices?
The highest price of BARCLAYS BANK PLC in the past year was 37.91. Within 18.40 - 37.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A performance using the live chart.
What are BARCLAYS BANK PLC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BARCLAYS BANK PLC (GBUG) over the year was 18.40. Comparing it with the current 37.07 and 18.40 - 37.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GBUG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GBUG stock split?
Barclays Bank PLC - ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.45, and 85.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.45
- Open
- 37.59
- Bid
- 37.07
- Ask
- 37.37
- Low
- 37.07
- High
- 37.91
- Volume
- 340
- Daily Change
- 1.70%
- Month Change
- 17.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 69.81%
- Year Change
- 85.72%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev