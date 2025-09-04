- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
EUDG: WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund
EUDG fiyatı bugün 0.60% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.02 aralığında işlem gördü.
WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EUDG haberleri
- Rates Spark: Tight Timelines For Dutch Pension Reforms
- Eurozone Businesses Grow Cautiously More Optimistic For Months Ahead
- What Europe Stands To Lose From Trump’s Latest Tariffs – Revisited
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Getting Ready For September NFP Week
- Rates Spark: Whimsical Data Clouds The Fed’s Path
- Eurozone Bank Lending Remains Unshaken By Global Uncertainty For Now
- Sticking With Granular Views In Europe
- Eurozone PMI Marches On Thanks To Stronger Services Sector
- Rates Spark: Will German And French PMIs Keep Our Bearish Rates Outlook Supported?
- Central Banks Struggle To Regain The Rates Narrative
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Rates Spark: A Dovish 25bp Or A Hawkish 50bp Rate Cut
- Rates Spark: Resilient Risk Sentiment
- Falling Rates And Rising Earnings May Be A Potent Mix For Markets
- Eurozone Exports Remain Muted As Tariffs And Weak Global Growth Bite
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Rates Spark: Bulls Pushing Down The Back End
- A U.S. Rate Cut Vs. A Very French Affair
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- Rates Spark: The German 2yr Yield Has Room To Fall Even On An ECB Hold
- Rates Spark: We're Not Anticipating A Crisis, But There, We’ve Said The Word
- Rates Spark: The U.S. 10yr Sniffs An Excuse To Test 4%
- Rates Spark: A Beige Book That Smells A Tariff Stutter
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EUDG stock price today?
WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock is priced at 35.02 today. It trades within 0.60%, yesterday's close was 34.81, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of EUDG shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund is currently valued at 35.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.70% and USD. View the chart live to track EUDG movements.
How to buy EUDG stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares at the current price of 35.02. Orders are usually placed near 35.02 or 35.32, while 3 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow EUDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EUDG stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund involves considering the yearly range 29.24 - 35.63 and current price 35.02. Many compare 1.51% and 7.42% before placing orders at 35.02 or 35.32. Explore the EUDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the past year was 35.63. Within 29.24 - 35.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG) over the year was 29.24. Comparing it with the current 35.02 and 29.24 - 35.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EUDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EUDG stock split?
WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.81, and 3.70% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 34.81
- Açılış
- 34.98
- Satış
- 35.02
- Alış
- 35.32
- Düşük
- 34.98
- Yüksek
- 35.02
- Hacim
- 3
- Günlük değişim
- 0.60%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.51%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 7.42%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.70%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8