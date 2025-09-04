QuotesSections
Currencies / EUDG
EUDG: WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund

35.02 USD 0.21 (0.60%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EUDG exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.98 and at a high of 35.02.

Follow WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EUDG stock price today?

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock is priced at 35.02 today. It trades within 0.60%, yesterday's close was 34.81, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of EUDG shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund is currently valued at 35.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.70% and USD. View the chart live to track EUDG movements.

How to buy EUDG stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares at the current price of 35.02. Orders are usually placed near 35.02 or 35.32, while 3 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow EUDG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EUDG stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund involves considering the yearly range 29.24 - 35.63 and current price 35.02. Many compare 1.51% and 7.42% before placing orders at 35.02 or 35.32. Explore the EUDG price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the past year was 35.63. Within 29.24 - 35.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG) over the year was 29.24. Comparing it with the current 35.02 and 29.24 - 35.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EUDG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EUDG stock split?

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.81, and 3.70% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.98 35.02
Year Range
29.24 35.63
Previous Close
34.81
Open
34.98
Bid
35.02
Ask
35.32
Low
34.98
High
35.02
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.60%
Month Change
1.51%
6 Months Change
7.42%
Year Change
3.70%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8