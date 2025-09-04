시세섹션
통화 / EUDG
EUDG: WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund

34.81 USD 0.16 (0.46%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EUDG 환율이 오늘 0.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.76이고 고가는 34.85이었습니다.

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is EUDG stock price today?

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock is priced at 34.81 today. It trades within 0.46%, yesterday's close was 34.65, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of EUDG shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund is currently valued at 34.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.08% and USD. View the chart live to track EUDG movements.

How to buy EUDG stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares at the current price of 34.81. Orders are usually placed near 34.81 or 35.11, while 11 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow EUDG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EUDG stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund involves considering the yearly range 29.24 - 35.63 and current price 34.81. Many compare 0.90% and 6.78% before placing orders at 34.81 or 35.11. Explore the EUDG price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the past year was 35.63. Within 29.24 - 35.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG) over the year was 29.24. Comparing it with the current 34.81 and 29.24 - 35.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EUDG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EUDG stock split?

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.65, and 3.08% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
34.76 34.85
년간 변동
29.24 35.63
이전 종가
34.65
시가
34.77
Bid
34.81
Ask
35.11
저가
34.76
고가
34.85
볼륨
11
일일 변동
0.46%
월 변동
0.90%
6개월 변동
6.78%
년간 변동율
3.08%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8