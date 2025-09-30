KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / EPR-PC
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

EPR-PC: EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred

25.41 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EPR-PC fiyatı bugün 0.04% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.32 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.44 aralığında işlem gördü.

EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is EPR-PC stock price today?

EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred stock is priced at 25.41 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 25.40, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of EPR-PC shows these updates.

Does EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred stock pay dividends?

EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred is currently valued at 25.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.94% and USD. View the chart live to track EPR-PC movements.

How to buy EPR-PC stock?

You can buy EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred shares at the current price of 25.41. Orders are usually placed near 25.41 or 25.71, while 4 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow EPR-PC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EPR-PC stock?

Investing in EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred involves considering the yearly range 22.84 - 26.80 and current price 25.41. Many compare 5.22% and 6.94% before placing orders at 25.41 or 25.71. Explore the EPR-PC price chart live with daily changes.

What are EPR PROPERTIES stock highest prices?

The highest price of EPR PROPERTIES in the past year was 26.80. Within 22.84 - 26.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred performance using the live chart.

What are EPR PROPERTIES stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of EPR PROPERTIES (EPR-PC) over the year was 22.84. Comparing it with the current 25.41 and 22.84 - 26.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPR-PC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EPR-PC stock split?

EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.40, and 6.94% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
25.32 25.44
Yıllık aralık
22.84 26.80
Önceki kapanış
25.40
Açılış
25.44
Satış
25.41
Alış
25.71
Düşük
25.32
Yüksek
25.44
Hacim
4
Günlük değişim
0.04%
Aylık değişim
5.22%
6 aylık değişim
6.94%
Yıllık değişim
6.94%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.4