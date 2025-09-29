- Overview
EPR-PC: EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred
EPR-PC exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.32 and at a high of 25.44.
Follow EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EPR-PC stock price today?
EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred stock is priced at 25.32 today. It trades within -0.31%, yesterday's close was 25.40, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of EPR-PC shows these updates.
Does EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred stock pay dividends?
EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred is currently valued at 25.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.57% and USD. View the chart live to track EPR-PC movements.
How to buy EPR-PC stock?
You can buy EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred shares at the current price of 25.32. Orders are usually placed near 25.32 or 25.62, while 3 and -0.47% show market activity. Follow EPR-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EPR-PC stock?
Investing in EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred involves considering the yearly range 22.84 - 26.80 and current price 25.32. Many compare 4.84% and 6.57% before placing orders at 25.32 or 25.62. Explore the EPR-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are EPR PROPERTIES stock highest prices?
The highest price of EPR PROPERTIES in the past year was 26.80. Within 22.84 - 26.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred performance using the live chart.
What are EPR PROPERTIES stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EPR PROPERTIES (EPR-PC) over the year was 22.84. Comparing it with the current 25.32 and 22.84 - 26.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPR-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EPR-PC stock split?
EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.40, and 6.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.40
- Open
- 25.44
- Bid
- 25.32
- Ask
- 25.62
- Low
- 25.32
- High
- 25.44
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- 4.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.57%
- Year Change
- 6.57%
