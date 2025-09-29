QuotesSections
Currencies / EPR-PC
Back to US Stock Market

EPR-PC: EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred

25.32 USD 0.08 (0.31%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EPR-PC exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.32 and at a high of 25.44.

Follow EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EPR-PC stock price today?

EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred stock is priced at 25.32 today. It trades within -0.31%, yesterday's close was 25.40, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of EPR-PC shows these updates.

Does EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred stock pay dividends?

EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred is currently valued at 25.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.57% and USD. View the chart live to track EPR-PC movements.

How to buy EPR-PC stock?

You can buy EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred shares at the current price of 25.32. Orders are usually placed near 25.32 or 25.62, while 3 and -0.47% show market activity. Follow EPR-PC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EPR-PC stock?

Investing in EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred involves considering the yearly range 22.84 - 26.80 and current price 25.32. Many compare 4.84% and 6.57% before placing orders at 25.32 or 25.62. Explore the EPR-PC price chart live with daily changes.

What are EPR PROPERTIES stock highest prices?

The highest price of EPR PROPERTIES in the past year was 26.80. Within 22.84 - 26.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred performance using the live chart.

What are EPR PROPERTIES stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of EPR PROPERTIES (EPR-PC) over the year was 22.84. Comparing it with the current 25.32 and 22.84 - 26.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPR-PC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EPR-PC stock split?

EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.40, and 6.57% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.32 25.44
Year Range
22.84 26.80
Previous Close
25.40
Open
25.44
Bid
25.32
Ask
25.62
Low
25.32
High
25.44
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.31%
Month Change
4.84%
6 Months Change
6.57%
Year Change
6.57%
29 September, Monday
11:30
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
4.0%
Fcst
2.0%
Prev
-0.3%
17:30
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev