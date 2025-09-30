시세섹션
통화 / EPR-PC
EPR-PC: EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred

25.41 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EPR-PC 환율이 오늘 0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.32이고 고가는 25.44이었습니다.

EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is EPR-PC stock price today?

EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred stock is priced at 25.41 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 25.40, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of EPR-PC shows these updates.

Does EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred stock pay dividends?

EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred is currently valued at 25.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.94% and USD. View the chart live to track EPR-PC movements.

How to buy EPR-PC stock?

You can buy EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred shares at the current price of 25.41. Orders are usually placed near 25.41 or 25.71, while 4 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow EPR-PC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EPR-PC stock?

Investing in EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred involves considering the yearly range 22.84 - 26.80 and current price 25.41. Many compare 5.22% and 6.94% before placing orders at 25.41 or 25.71. Explore the EPR-PC price chart live with daily changes.

What are EPR PROPERTIES stock highest prices?

The highest price of EPR PROPERTIES in the past year was 26.80. Within 22.84 - 26.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred performance using the live chart.

What are EPR PROPERTIES stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of EPR PROPERTIES (EPR-PC) over the year was 22.84. Comparing it with the current 25.41 and 22.84 - 26.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPR-PC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EPR-PC stock split?

EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.40, and 6.94% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
25.32 25.44
년간 변동
22.84 26.80
이전 종가
25.40
시가
25.44
Bid
25.41
Ask
25.71
저가
25.32
고가
25.44
볼륨
4
일일 변동
0.04%
월 변동
5.22%
6개월 변동
6.94%
년간 변동율
6.94%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4