EPR-PC: EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred
EPR-PC 환율이 오늘 0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.32이고 고가는 25.44이었습니다.
EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is EPR-PC stock price today?
EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred stock is priced at 25.41 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 25.40, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of EPR-PC shows these updates.
Does EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred stock pay dividends?
EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred is currently valued at 25.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.94% and USD. View the chart live to track EPR-PC movements.
How to buy EPR-PC stock?
You can buy EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred shares at the current price of 25.41. Orders are usually placed near 25.41 or 25.71, while 4 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow EPR-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EPR-PC stock?
Investing in EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred involves considering the yearly range 22.84 - 26.80 and current price 25.41. Many compare 5.22% and 6.94% before placing orders at 25.41 or 25.71. Explore the EPR-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are EPR PROPERTIES stock highest prices?
The highest price of EPR PROPERTIES in the past year was 26.80. Within 22.84 - 26.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred performance using the live chart.
What are EPR PROPERTIES stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EPR PROPERTIES (EPR-PC) over the year was 22.84. Comparing it with the current 25.41 and 22.84 - 26.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPR-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EPR-PC stock split?
EPR Properties 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.40, and 6.94% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.40
- 시가
- 25.44
- Bid
- 25.41
- Ask
- 25.71
- 저가
- 25.32
- 고가
- 25.44
- 볼륨
- 4
- 일일 변동
- 0.04%
- 월 변동
- 5.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.94%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.94%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4