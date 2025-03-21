KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / EMBD
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

EMBD: Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

23.76 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EMBD fiyatı bugün -0.08% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.86 aralığında işlem gördü.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EMBD haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is EMBD stock price today?

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.76 today. It trades within -0.08%, yesterday's close was 23.78, and trading volume reached 134. The live price chart of EMBD shows these updates.

Does Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.68% and USD. View the chart live to track EMBD movements.

How to buy EMBD stock?

You can buy Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.76. Orders are usually placed near 23.76 or 24.06, while 134 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow EMBD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMBD stock?

Investing in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.75 - 23.98 and current price 23.76. Many compare 1.76% and 4.35% before placing orders at 23.76 or 24.06. Explore the EMBD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the past year was 23.98. Within 21.75 - 23.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) over the year was 21.75. Comparing it with the current 23.76 and 21.75 - 23.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMBD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMBD stock split?

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.78, and 0.68% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
23.75 23.86
Yıllık aralık
21.75 23.98
Önceki kapanış
23.78
Açılış
23.80
Satış
23.76
Alış
24.06
Düşük
23.75
Yüksek
23.86
Hacim
134
Günlük değişim
-0.08%
Aylık değişim
1.76%
6 aylık değişim
4.35%
Yıllık değişim
0.68%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8