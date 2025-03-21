- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EMBD: Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF
EMBD exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.75 and at a high of 23.86.
Follow Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMBD News
- When Less Equals More: Rethinking Sustainability Reporting
- EMHY: Emerging Markets Junk Bond ETF With Little Appeal
- Why Data Centers May Help Drive ESG-Labeled Bond Issuance
- Principles Of Bond Yields And Credit Quality
- Global Sustainable Finance 2025: Mixed Results Highlight Regional Differences
- EMB Vs. EMBD ETFs: A Clear Winner - But Worth Owning? (NASDAQ:EMB)
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Disruption Creates Opportunity In Emerging Markets Debt
- Fixed Income Investment Outlook Q3 2025
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- Tariffs Rattle Markets - But EM Debt Endures
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: June 2025
- Income, Resilience, And Diversification
- Could U.S. de-risking benefit emerging markets?
- Is EM Local Debt Benefiting From ‘America First’?
- China Green Bond Sales To Keep Momentum After Hitting 3-Year High
- Emerging Markets: Finding Opportunities Amid The Global Economic Reset
- Risk Rethought: Local Currency In A Shifting World
- Emerging Markets Debt: 4 Questions For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: April 2025
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Trump's Tariffs: The Impact On Fixed Income
- Multi-Asset Income In A New Regime
- What’s Next For EM Debt? 8 Questions To Consider
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMBD stock price today?
Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.76 today. It trades within -0.08%, yesterday's close was 23.78, and trading volume reached 134. The live price chart of EMBD shows these updates.
Does Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.68% and USD. View the chart live to track EMBD movements.
How to buy EMBD stock?
You can buy Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.76. Orders are usually placed near 23.76 or 24.06, while 134 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow EMBD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMBD stock?
Investing in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.75 - 23.98 and current price 23.76. Many compare 1.76% and 4.35% before placing orders at 23.76 or 24.06. Explore the EMBD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the past year was 23.98. Within 21.75 - 23.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) over the year was 21.75. Comparing it with the current 23.76 and 21.75 - 23.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMBD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMBD stock split?
Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.78, and 0.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.78
- Open
- 23.80
- Bid
- 23.76
- Ask
- 24.06
- Low
- 23.75
- High
- 23.86
- Volume
- 134
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 1.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.35%
- Year Change
- 0.68%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8