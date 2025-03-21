QuotesSections
Currencies / EMBD
EMBD: Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

23.76 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMBD exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.75 and at a high of 23.86.

Follow Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

EMBD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EMBD stock price today?

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.76 today. It trades within -0.08%, yesterday's close was 23.78, and trading volume reached 134. The live price chart of EMBD shows these updates.

Does Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.68% and USD. View the chart live to track EMBD movements.

How to buy EMBD stock?

You can buy Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.76. Orders are usually placed near 23.76 or 24.06, while 134 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow EMBD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMBD stock?

Investing in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.75 - 23.98 and current price 23.76. Many compare 1.76% and 4.35% before placing orders at 23.76 or 24.06. Explore the EMBD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the past year was 23.98. Within 21.75 - 23.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) over the year was 21.75. Comparing it with the current 23.76 and 21.75 - 23.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMBD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMBD stock split?

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.78, and 0.68% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
23.75 23.86
Year Range
21.75 23.98
Previous Close
23.78
Open
23.80
Bid
23.76
Ask
24.06
Low
23.75
High
23.86
Volume
134
Daily Change
-0.08%
Month Change
1.76%
6 Months Change
4.35%
Year Change
0.68%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8