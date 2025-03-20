- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
EMBD: Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF
EMBD 환율이 오늘 -0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.78이고 고가는 23.90이었습니다.
Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMBD News
- EMHY: Emerging Markets Junk Bond ETF With Little Appeal
- Why Data Centers May Help Drive ESG-Labeled Bond Issuance
- Principles Of Bond Yields And Credit Quality
- Global Sustainable Finance 2025: Mixed Results Highlight Regional Differences
- EMB Vs. EMBD ETFs: A Clear Winner - But Worth Owning? (NASDAQ:EMB)
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Disruption Creates Opportunity In Emerging Markets Debt
- Fixed Income Investment Outlook Q3 2025
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- Tariffs Rattle Markets - But EM Debt Endures
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: June 2025
- Income, Resilience, And Diversification
- Could U.S. de-risking benefit emerging markets?
- Is EM Local Debt Benefiting From ‘America First’?
- China Green Bond Sales To Keep Momentum After Hitting 3-Year High
- Emerging Markets: Finding Opportunities Amid The Global Economic Reset
- Risk Rethought: Local Currency In A Shifting World
- Emerging Markets Debt: 4 Questions For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: April 2025
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Trump's Tariffs: The Impact On Fixed Income
- Multi-Asset Income In A New Regime
- What’s Next For EM Debt? 8 Questions To Consider
- Navigating Opportunities In A Higher-For-Longer Market
자주 묻는 질문
What is EMBD stock price today?
Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.78 today. It trades within -0.08%, yesterday's close was 23.80, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of EMBD shows these updates.
Does Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.76% and USD. View the chart live to track EMBD movements.
How to buy EMBD stock?
You can buy Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.78. Orders are usually placed near 23.78 or 24.08, while 27 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow EMBD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMBD stock?
Investing in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.75 - 23.98 and current price 23.78. Many compare 1.84% and 4.44% before placing orders at 23.78 or 24.08. Explore the EMBD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the past year was 23.98. Within 21.75 - 23.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) over the year was 21.75. Comparing it with the current 23.78 and 21.75 - 23.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMBD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMBD stock split?
Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.80, and 0.76% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 23.80
- 시가
- 23.87
- Bid
- 23.78
- Ask
- 24.08
- 저가
- 23.78
- 고가
- 23.90
- 볼륨
- 27
- 일일 변동
- -0.08%
- 월 변동
- 1.84%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.44%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.76%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8