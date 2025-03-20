시세섹션
EMBD: Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

23.78 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EMBD 환율이 오늘 -0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.78이고 고가는 23.90이었습니다.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is EMBD stock price today?

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.78 today. It trades within -0.08%, yesterday's close was 23.80, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of EMBD shows these updates.

Does Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.76% and USD. View the chart live to track EMBD movements.

How to buy EMBD stock?

You can buy Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.78. Orders are usually placed near 23.78 or 24.08, while 27 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow EMBD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMBD stock?

Investing in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.75 - 23.98 and current price 23.78. Many compare 1.84% and 4.44% before placing orders at 23.78 or 24.08. Explore the EMBD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the past year was 23.98. Within 21.75 - 23.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) over the year was 21.75. Comparing it with the current 23.78 and 21.75 - 23.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMBD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMBD stock split?

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.80, and 0.76% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
23.78 23.90
년간 변동
21.75 23.98
이전 종가
23.80
시가
23.87
Bid
23.78
Ask
24.08
저가
23.78
고가
23.90
볼륨
27
일일 변동
-0.08%
월 변동
1.84%
6개월 변동
4.44%
년간 변동율
0.76%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8