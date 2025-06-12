- Genel bakış
EDIV: SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
EDIV fiyatı bugün 0.18% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 38.71 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 38.98 aralığında işlem gördü.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
EDIV haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EDIV stock price today?
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock is priced at 38.83 today. It trades within 0.18%, yesterday's close was 38.76, and trading volume reached 194. The live price chart of EDIV shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF is currently valued at 38.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.89% and USD. View the chart live to track EDIV movements.
How to buy EDIV stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 38.83. Orders are usually placed near 38.83 or 39.13, while 194 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EDIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EDIV stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.36 - 40.13 and current price 38.83. Many compare 1.54% and 8.98% before placing orders at 38.83 or 39.13. Explore the EDIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the past year was 40.13. Within 32.36 - 40.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) over the year was 32.36. Comparing it with the current 38.83 and 32.36 - 40.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EDIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EDIV stock split?
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.76, and 2.89% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 38.76
- Açılış
- 38.83
- Satış
- 38.83
- Alış
- 39.13
- Düşük
- 38.71
- Yüksek
- 38.98
- Hacim
- 194
- Günlük değişim
- 0.18%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.54%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 8.98%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.89%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8