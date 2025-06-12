- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EDIV: SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
EDIV exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.71 and at a high of 38.98.
Follow SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EDIV News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EDIV stock price today?
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock is priced at 38.83 today. It trades within 0.18%, yesterday's close was 38.76, and trading volume reached 194. The live price chart of EDIV shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF is currently valued at 38.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.89% and USD. View the chart live to track EDIV movements.
How to buy EDIV stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 38.83. Orders are usually placed near 38.83 or 39.13, while 194 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EDIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EDIV stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.36 - 40.13 and current price 38.83. Many compare 1.54% and 8.98% before placing orders at 38.83 or 39.13. Explore the EDIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the past year was 40.13. Within 32.36 - 40.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) over the year was 32.36. Comparing it with the current 38.83 and 32.36 - 40.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EDIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EDIV stock split?
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.76, and 2.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.76
- Open
- 38.83
- Bid
- 38.83
- Ask
- 39.13
- Low
- 38.71
- High
- 38.98
- Volume
- 194
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 1.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.98%
- Year Change
- 2.89%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8