EDIV: SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
EDIV 환율이 오늘 0.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.61이고 고가는 38.87이었습니다.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EDIV News
자주 묻는 질문
What is EDIV stock price today?
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock is priced at 38.76 today. It trades within 0.36%, yesterday's close was 38.62, and trading volume reached 250. The live price chart of EDIV shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF is currently valued at 38.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.70% and USD. View the chart live to track EDIV movements.
How to buy EDIV stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 38.76. Orders are usually placed near 38.76 or 39.06, while 250 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow EDIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EDIV stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.36 - 40.13 and current price 38.76. Many compare 1.36% and 8.78% before placing orders at 38.76 or 39.06. Explore the EDIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the past year was 40.13. Within 32.36 - 40.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) over the year was 32.36. Comparing it with the current 38.76 and 32.36 - 40.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EDIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EDIV stock split?
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.62, and 2.70% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 38.62
- 시가
- 38.61
- Bid
- 38.76
- Ask
- 39.06
- 저가
- 38.61
- 고가
- 38.87
- 볼륨
- 250
- 일일 변동
- 0.36%
- 월 변동
- 1.36%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.78%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.70%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8