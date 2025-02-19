KotasyonBölümler
DWX: SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

42.78 USD 0.15 (0.35%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DWX fiyatı bugün 0.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 42.62 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 42.86 aralığında işlem gördü.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DWX stock price today?

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock is priced at 42.78 today. It trades within 0.35%, yesterday's close was 42.63, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of DWX shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF is currently valued at 42.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.32% and USD. View the chart live to track DWX movements.

How to buy DWX stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 42.78. Orders are usually placed near 42.78 or 43.08, while 21 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow DWX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DWX stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.26 - 43.74 and current price 42.78. Many compare 0.45% and 11.55% before placing orders at 42.78 or 43.08. Explore the DWX price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Dividend ETF in the past year was 43.74. Within 34.26 - 43.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Dividend ETF (DWX) over the year was 34.26. Comparing it with the current 42.78 and 34.26 - 43.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DWX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DWX stock split?

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.63, and 11.32% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
42.62 42.86
Yıllık aralık
34.26 43.74
Önceki kapanış
42.63
Açılış
42.62
Satış
42.78
Alış
43.08
Düşük
42.62
Yüksek
42.86
Hacim
21
Günlük değişim
0.35%
Aylık değişim
0.45%
6 aylık değişim
11.55%
Yıllık değişim
11.32%
