- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DWX: SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF
DWX 환율이 오늘 -0.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.57이고 고가는 42.63이었습니다.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DWX News
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- PID: Lagging Performance, Other International Funds Far Better (PID)
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- DWX – Is It Better Than VYMI? (NYSEARCA:DWX)
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- Navigating The New Tariff Landscape
- The Storm Before The Calm
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- Stocks Are Falling, Gold Is Surging… What Should You Do?
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- 3 Things - State Of The Markets
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
자주 묻는 질문
What is DWX stock price today?
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock is priced at 42.63 today. It trades within -0.28%, yesterday's close was 42.75, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of DWX shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF is currently valued at 42.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.93% and USD. View the chart live to track DWX movements.
How to buy DWX stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 42.63. Orders are usually placed near 42.63 or 42.93, while 20 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow DWX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DWX stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.26 - 43.74 and current price 42.63. Many compare 0.09% and 11.16% before placing orders at 42.63 or 42.93. Explore the DWX price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Dividend ETF in the past year was 43.74. Within 34.26 - 43.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Dividend ETF (DWX) over the year was 34.26. Comparing it with the current 42.63 and 34.26 - 43.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DWX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DWX stock split?
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.75, and 10.93% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 42.75
- 시가
- 42.58
- Bid
- 42.63
- Ask
- 42.93
- 저가
- 42.57
- 고가
- 42.63
- 볼륨
- 20
- 일일 변동
- -0.28%
- 월 변동
- 0.09%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.16%
- 년간 변동율
- 10.93%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8