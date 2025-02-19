시세섹션
통화 / DWX
DWX: SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

42.63 USD 0.12 (0.28%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DWX 환율이 오늘 -0.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.57이고 고가는 42.63이었습니다.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DWX stock price today?

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock is priced at 42.63 today. It trades within -0.28%, yesterday's close was 42.75, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of DWX shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF is currently valued at 42.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.93% and USD. View the chart live to track DWX movements.

How to buy DWX stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 42.63. Orders are usually placed near 42.63 or 42.93, while 20 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow DWX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DWX stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.26 - 43.74 and current price 42.63. Many compare 0.09% and 11.16% before placing orders at 42.63 or 42.93. Explore the DWX price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Dividend ETF in the past year was 43.74. Within 34.26 - 43.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Dividend ETF (DWX) over the year was 34.26. Comparing it with the current 42.63 and 34.26 - 43.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DWX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DWX stock split?

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.75, and 10.93% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
42.57 42.63
년간 변동
34.26 43.74
이전 종가
42.75
시가
42.58
Bid
42.63
Ask
42.93
저가
42.57
고가
42.63
볼륨
20
일일 변동
-0.28%
월 변동
0.09%
6개월 변동
11.16%
년간 변동율
10.93%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8