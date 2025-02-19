QuotesSections
DWX: SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

42.78 USD 0.15 (0.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DWX exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.62 and at a high of 42.86.

Follow SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
42.62 42.86
Year Range
34.26 43.74
Previous Close
42.63
Open
42.62
Bid
42.78
Ask
43.08
Low
42.62
High
42.86
Volume
21
Daily Change
0.35%
Month Change
0.45%
6 Months Change
11.55%
Year Change
11.32%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8