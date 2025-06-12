KotasyonBölümler
DWLD: Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF

45.22 USD 0.29 (0.64%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DWLD fiyatı bugün -0.64% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 45.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 45.43 aralığında işlem gördü.

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DWLD stock price today?

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock is priced at 45.22 today. It trades within -0.64%, yesterday's close was 45.51, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of DWLD shows these updates.

Does Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock pay dividends?

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF is currently valued at 45.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.13% and USD. View the chart live to track DWLD movements.

How to buy DWLD stock?

You can buy Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF shares at the current price of 45.22. Orders are usually placed near 45.22 or 45.52, while 22 and -0.46% show market activity. Follow DWLD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DWLD stock?

Investing in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.29 - 45.61 and current price 45.22. Many compare 4.70% and 19.92% before placing orders at 45.22 or 45.52. Explore the DWLD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the past year was 45.61. Within 32.29 - 45.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) over the year was 32.29. Comparing it with the current 45.22 and 32.29 - 45.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DWLD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DWLD stock split?

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.51, and 18.13% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
45.00 45.43
Yıllık aralık
32.29 45.61
Önceki kapanış
45.51
Açılış
45.43
Satış
45.22
Alış
45.52
Düşük
45.00
Yüksek
45.43
Hacim
22
Günlük değişim
-0.64%
Aylık değişim
4.70%
6 aylık değişim
19.92%
Yıllık değişim
18.13%
