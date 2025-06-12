QuotesSections
DWLD: Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF

45.22 USD 0.29 (0.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DWLD exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.00 and at a high of 45.43.

Follow Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DWLD stock price today?

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock is priced at 45.22 today. It trades within -0.64%, yesterday's close was 45.51, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of DWLD shows these updates.

Does Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock pay dividends?

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF is currently valued at 45.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.13% and USD. View the chart live to track DWLD movements.

How to buy DWLD stock?

You can buy Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF shares at the current price of 45.22. Orders are usually placed near 45.22 or 45.52, while 22 and -0.46% show market activity. Follow DWLD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DWLD stock?

Investing in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.29 - 45.61 and current price 45.22. Many compare 4.70% and 19.92% before placing orders at 45.22 or 45.52. Explore the DWLD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the past year was 45.61. Within 32.29 - 45.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) over the year was 32.29. Comparing it with the current 45.22 and 32.29 - 45.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DWLD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DWLD stock split?

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.51, and 18.13% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
45.00 45.43
Year Range
32.29 45.61
Previous Close
45.51
Open
45.43
Bid
45.22
Ask
45.52
Low
45.00
High
45.43
Volume
22
Daily Change
-0.64%
Month Change
4.70%
6 Months Change
19.92%
Year Change
18.13%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8