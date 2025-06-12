시세섹션
통화 / DWLD
DWLD: Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF

45.51 USD 0.39 (0.86%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DWLD 환율이 오늘 0.86%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.40이고 고가는 45.52이었습니다.

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is DWLD stock price today?

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock is priced at 45.51 today. It trades within 0.86%, yesterday's close was 45.12, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of DWLD shows these updates.

Does Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock pay dividends?

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF is currently valued at 45.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.89% and USD. View the chart live to track DWLD movements.

How to buy DWLD stock?

You can buy Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF shares at the current price of 45.51. Orders are usually placed near 45.51 or 45.81, while 49 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow DWLD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DWLD stock?

Investing in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.29 - 45.61 and current price 45.51. Many compare 5.37% and 20.68% before placing orders at 45.51 or 45.81. Explore the DWLD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the past year was 45.61. Within 32.29 - 45.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) over the year was 32.29. Comparing it with the current 45.51 and 32.29 - 45.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DWLD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DWLD stock split?

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Worldwide ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.12, and 18.89% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
45.40 45.52
년간 변동
32.29 45.61
이전 종가
45.12
시가
45.44
Bid
45.51
Ask
45.81
저가
45.40
고가
45.52
볼륨
49
일일 변동
0.86%
월 변동
5.37%
6개월 변동
20.68%
년간 변동율
18.89%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8