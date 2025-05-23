- Genel bakış
DOG: ProShares Short Dow30
DOG fiyatı bugün -0.16% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.31 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.48 aralığında işlem gördü.
ProShares Short Dow30 hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DOG stock price today?
ProShares Short Dow30 stock is priced at 24.33 today. It trades within -0.16%, yesterday's close was 24.37, and trading volume reached 741. The live price chart of DOG shows these updates.
Does ProShares Short Dow30 stock pay dividends?
ProShares Short Dow30 is currently valued at 24.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.28% and USD. View the chart live to track DOG movements.
How to buy DOG stock?
You can buy ProShares Short Dow30 shares at the current price of 24.33. Orders are usually placed near 24.33 or 24.63, while 741 and -0.21% show market activity. Follow DOG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DOG stock?
Investing in ProShares Short Dow30 involves considering the yearly range 24.26 - 30.80 and current price 24.33. Many compare -3.11% and -10.29% before placing orders at 24.33 or 24.63. Explore the DOG price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Short Dow30 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Short Dow30 in the past year was 30.80. Within 24.26 - 30.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short Dow30 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Short Dow30 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG) over the year was 24.26. Comparing it with the current 24.33 and 24.26 - 30.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DOG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DOG stock split?
ProShares Short Dow30 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.37, and -9.28% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 24.37
- Açılış
- 24.38
- Satış
- 24.33
- Alış
- 24.63
- Düşük
- 24.31
- Yüksek
- 24.48
- Hacim
- 741
- Günlük değişim
- -0.16%
- Aylık değişim
- -3.11%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -10.29%
- Yıllık değişim
- -9.28%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8