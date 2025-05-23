- 개요
DOG: ProShares Short Dow30
DOG 환율이 오늘 -0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.32이고 고가는 24.45이었습니다.
ProShares Short Dow30 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is DOG stock price today?
ProShares Short Dow30 stock is priced at 24.37 today. It trades within -0.08%, yesterday's close was 24.39, and trading volume reached 531. The live price chart of DOG shows these updates.
Does ProShares Short Dow30 stock pay dividends?
ProShares Short Dow30 is currently valued at 24.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.13% and USD. View the chart live to track DOG movements.
How to buy DOG stock?
You can buy ProShares Short Dow30 shares at the current price of 24.37. Orders are usually placed near 24.37 or 24.67, while 531 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow DOG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DOG stock?
Investing in ProShares Short Dow30 involves considering the yearly range 24.26 - 30.80 and current price 24.37. Many compare -2.95% and -10.14% before placing orders at 24.37 or 24.67. Explore the DOG price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Short Dow30 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Short Dow30 in the past year was 30.80. Within 24.26 - 30.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short Dow30 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Short Dow30 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG) over the year was 24.26. Comparing it with the current 24.37 and 24.26 - 30.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DOG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DOG stock split?
ProShares Short Dow30 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.39, and -9.13% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 24.39
- 시가
- 24.33
- Bid
- 24.37
- Ask
- 24.67
- 저가
- 24.32
- 고가
- 24.45
- 볼륨
- 531
- 일일 변동
- -0.08%
- 월 변동
- -2.95%
- 6개월 변동
- -10.14%
- 년간 변동율
- -9.13%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8