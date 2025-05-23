QuotesSections
Currencies / DOG
DOG: ProShares Short Dow30

24.33 USD 0.04 (0.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DOG exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.31 and at a high of 24.48.

Follow ProShares Short Dow30 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

What is DOG stock price today?

ProShares Short Dow30 stock is priced at 24.33 today. It trades within -0.16%, yesterday's close was 24.37, and trading volume reached 741. The live price chart of DOG shows these updates.

Does ProShares Short Dow30 stock pay dividends?

ProShares Short Dow30 is currently valued at 24.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.28% and USD. View the chart live to track DOG movements.

How to buy DOG stock?

You can buy ProShares Short Dow30 shares at the current price of 24.33. Orders are usually placed near 24.33 or 24.63, while 741 and -0.21% show market activity. Follow DOG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DOG stock?

Investing in ProShares Short Dow30 involves considering the yearly range 24.26 - 30.80 and current price 24.33. Many compare -3.11% and -10.29% before placing orders at 24.33 or 24.63. Explore the DOG price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Short Dow30 stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Short Dow30 in the past year was 30.80. Within 24.26 - 30.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short Dow30 performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Short Dow30 stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG) over the year was 24.26. Comparing it with the current 24.33 and 24.26 - 30.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DOG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DOG stock split?

ProShares Short Dow30 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.37, and -9.28% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
24.31 24.48
Year Range
24.26 30.80
Previous Close
24.37
Open
24.38
Bid
24.33
Ask
24.63
Low
24.31
High
24.48
Volume
741
Daily Change
-0.16%
Month Change
-3.11%
6 Months Change
-10.29%
Year Change
-9.28%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8