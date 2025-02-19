What is DNL stock price today? WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock is priced at 40.45 today. It trades within 0.67%, yesterday's close was 40.18, and trading volume reached 74. The live price chart of DNL shows these updates.

What are WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock highest prices? The highest price of WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the past year was 41.10. Within 31.70 - 41.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.18 helps spot resistance levels.

What are WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock lowest prices? The lowest price of WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DNL) over the year was 31.70. Comparing it with the current 40.45 and 31.70 - 41.10 shows potential long-term entry points.