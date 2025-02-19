- Genel bakış
DNL: WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund
DNL fiyatı bugün 0.67% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 40.29 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 40.45 aralığında işlem gördü.
WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
DNL haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DNL stock price today?
WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock is priced at 40.45 today. It trades within 0.67%, yesterday's close was 40.18, and trading volume reached 74. The live price chart of DNL shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund is currently valued at 40.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.53% and USD. View the chart live to track DNL movements.
How to buy DNL stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares at the current price of 40.45. Orders are usually placed near 40.45 or 40.75, while 74 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow DNL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DNL stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund involves considering the yearly range 31.70 - 41.10 and current price 40.45. Many compare 5.23% and 13.24% before placing orders at 40.45 or 40.75. Explore the DNL price chart live with daily changes.
What are ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP in the past year was 41.10. Within 31.70 - 41.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund performance using the live chart.
What are ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP (DNL) over the year was 31.70. Comparing it with the current 40.45 and 31.70 - 41.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DNL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DNL stock split?
WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.18, and 2.53% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 40.18
- Açılış
- 40.32
- Satış
- 40.45
- Alış
- 40.75
- Düşük
- 40.29
- Yüksek
- 40.45
- Hacim
- 74
- Günlük değişim
- 0.67%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.23%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.24%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.53%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8