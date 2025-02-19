QuotesSections
Currencies / DNL
Back to US Stock Market

DNL: WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund

40.45 USD 0.27 (0.67%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DNL exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.29 and at a high of 40.45.

Follow WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DNL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DNL stock price today?

WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock is priced at 40.45 today. It trades within 0.67%, yesterday's close was 40.18, and trading volume reached 74. The live price chart of DNL shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund is currently valued at 40.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.53% and USD. View the chart live to track DNL movements.

How to buy DNL stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares at the current price of 40.45. Orders are usually placed near 40.45 or 40.75, while 74 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow DNL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DNL stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund involves considering the yearly range 31.70 - 41.10 and current price 40.45. Many compare 5.23% and 13.24% before placing orders at 40.45 or 40.75. Explore the DNL price chart live with daily changes.

What are ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP in the past year was 41.10. Within 31.70 - 41.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund performance using the live chart.

What are ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP (DNL) over the year was 31.70. Comparing it with the current 40.45 and 31.70 - 41.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DNL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DNL stock split?

WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.18, and 2.53% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
40.29 40.45
Year Range
31.70 41.10
Previous Close
40.18
Open
40.32
Bid
40.45
Ask
40.75
Low
40.29
High
40.45
Volume
74
Daily Change
0.67%
Month Change
5.23%
6 Months Change
13.24%
Year Change
2.53%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8