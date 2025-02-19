시세섹션
통화 / DNL
DNL: WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund

40.18 USD 0.24 (0.60%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

DNL 환율이 오늘 0.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 40.16이고 고가는 40.28이었습니다.

WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

DNL News

자주 묻는 질문

What is DNL stock price today?

WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock is priced at 40.18 today. It trades within 0.60%, yesterday's close was 39.94, and trading volume reached 77. The live price chart of DNL shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund is currently valued at 40.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.85% and USD. View the chart live to track DNL movements.

How to buy DNL stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares at the current price of 40.18. Orders are usually placed near 40.18 or 40.48, while 77 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow DNL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DNL stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund involves considering the yearly range 31.70 - 41.10 and current price 40.18. Many compare 4.53% and 12.49% before placing orders at 40.18 or 40.48. Explore the DNL price chart live with daily changes.

What are ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP in the past year was 41.10. Within 31.70 - 41.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund performance using the live chart.

What are ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP (DNL) over the year was 31.70. Comparing it with the current 40.18 and 31.70 - 41.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DNL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DNL stock split?

WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.94, and 1.85% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
40.16 40.28
년간 변동
31.70 41.10
이전 종가
39.94
시가
40.26
Bid
40.18
Ask
40.48
저가
40.16
고가
40.28
볼륨
77
일일 변동
0.60%
월 변동
4.53%
6개월 변동
12.49%
년간 변동율
1.85%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8