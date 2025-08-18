Dövizler / DLR
DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc
172.14 USD 0.77 (0.45%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
DLR fiyatı bugün 0.45% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 170.69 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 173.32 aralığında işlem gördü.
Digital Realty Trust Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DLR haberleri
Günlük aralık
170.69 173.32
Yıllık aralık
129.97 197.81
- Önceki kapanış
- 171.37
- Açılış
- 172.16
- Satış
- 172.14
- Alış
- 172.44
- Düşük
- 170.69
- Yüksek
- 173.32
- Hacim
- 1.999 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.45%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.33%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 19.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- 6.32%
21 Eylül, Pazar