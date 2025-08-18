FiyatlarBölümler
DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc

172.14 USD 0.77 (0.45%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DLR fiyatı bugün 0.45% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 170.69 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 173.32 aralığında işlem gördü.

Digital Realty Trust Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
170.69 173.32
Yıllık aralık
129.97 197.81
Önceki kapanış
171.37
Açılış
172.16
Satış
172.14
Alış
172.44
Düşük
170.69
Yüksek
173.32
Hacim
1.999 K
Günlük değişim
0.45%
Aylık değişim
4.33%
6 aylık değişim
19.00%
Yıllık değişim
6.32%
21 Eylül, Pazar