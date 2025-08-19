CotationsSections
Devises / DLR
Retour à Actions

DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc

172.14 USD 0.77 (0.45%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de DLR a changé de 0.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 170.69 et à un maximum de 173.32.

Suivez la dynamique Digital Realty Trust Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DLR Nouvelles

Range quotidien
170.69 173.32
Range Annuel
129.97 197.81
Clôture Précédente
171.37
Ouverture
172.16
Bid
172.14
Ask
172.44
Plus Bas
170.69
Plus Haut
173.32
Volume
1.999 K
Changement quotidien
0.45%
Changement Mensuel
4.33%
Changement à 6 Mois
19.00%
Changement Annuel
6.32%
20 septembre, samedi