DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc
172.14 USD 0.77 (0.45%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DLR a changé de 0.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 170.69 et à un maximum de 173.32.
Suivez la dynamique Digital Realty Trust Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
170.69 173.32
Range Annuel
129.97 197.81
- Clôture Précédente
- 171.37
- Ouverture
- 172.16
- Bid
- 172.14
- Ask
- 172.44
- Plus Bas
- 170.69
- Plus Haut
- 173.32
- Volume
- 1.999 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.45%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.33%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 19.00%
- Changement Annuel
- 6.32%
20 septembre, samedi