DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc
171.16 USD 2.79 (1.60%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DLR para hoje mudou para -1.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 170.88 e o mais alto foi 174.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Digital Realty Trust Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
170.88 174.94
Faixa anual
129.97 197.81
- Fechamento anterior
- 173.95
- Open
- 173.46
- Bid
- 171.16
- Ask
- 171.46
- Low
- 170.88
- High
- 174.94
- Volume
- 3.798 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.60%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.32%
- Mudança anual
- 5.72%
