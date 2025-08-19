クォートセクション
DLR
DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc

171.37 USD 0.21 (0.12%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DLRの今日の為替レートは、0.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり170.76の安値と173.26の高値で取引されました。

Digital Realty Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
170.76 173.26
1年のレンジ
129.97 197.81
以前の終値
171.16
始値
171.78
買値
171.37
買値
171.67
安値
170.76
高値
173.26
出来高
1.660 K
1日の変化
0.12%
1ヶ月の変化
3.86%
6ヶ月の変化
18.46%
1年の変化
5.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K