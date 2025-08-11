QuotesSections
DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc

172.18 USD 2.90 (1.66%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DLR exchange rate has changed by -1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 172.10 and at a high of 175.37.

Follow Digital Realty Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

DLR News

Daily Range
172.10 175.37
Year Range
129.97 197.81
Previous Close
175.08
Open
174.62
Bid
172.18
Ask
172.48
Low
172.10
High
175.37
Volume
989
Daily Change
-1.66%
Month Change
4.35%
6 Months Change
19.02%
Year Change
6.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%