Currencies / DLR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc
172.18 USD 2.90 (1.66%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DLR exchange rate has changed by -1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 172.10 and at a high of 175.37.
Follow Digital Realty Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DLR News
- RQI: Quality Income Paid Monthly From Real Estate Holdings (NYSE:RQI)
- Digital Realty Backs AI and Hybrid Cloud Adoption With Innovation Lab
- Digital Realty at BofA Conference: Strategic Growth and Market Insights
- Digital Realty Trust: A Cautionary Tale in the AI Boom
- Green data centers test Ireland’s shift to on-site power: solution or setback?
- U.S. REITs Raise $4.85B Through At-The-Market Programs In Q2 2025
- VOLT: A Relatively Safer Entry Into The AI Craze (NASDAQ:VOLT)
- Digital Realty Trust board approves 2025 carried interest plan for executives
- APLD Trades Higher Than Industry at 13.5X P/S: Is the Stock a Buy?
- Home Prices Fall Three Months In A Row—First Time Since 2010 - American Tower (NYSE:AMT), Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)
- Iron Mountain Q2: Record High Revenues, Continued Growth Momentum (IRM)
- IYR: Betting On REITs' Recovery (NYSEARCA:IYR)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Can Polaris Forge 2 Fuel the Next Leg of Growth for APLD Stock?
- Investing In AI: Why Data Centers? Why DTCR?
- REITs Could Have Some Of Their Best Years Ahead: Two Value Plays I Like With Strong Upside
- BMO Capital reiterates Digital Realty Trust stock rating with positive AI outlook
- Columbia Dividend Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:INUTX)
- The AI Stocks to Sell (and Buy) Now
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,500 and Hold Forever
Daily Range
172.10 175.37
Year Range
129.97 197.81
- Previous Close
- 175.08
- Open
- 174.62
- Bid
- 172.18
- Ask
- 172.48
- Low
- 172.10
- High
- 175.37
- Volume
- 989
- Daily Change
- -1.66%
- Month Change
- 4.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.02%
- Year Change
- 6.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%