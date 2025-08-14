货币 / DLR
DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc
173.95 USD 1.13 (0.65%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DLR汇率已更改-0.65%。当日，交易品种以低点172.10和高点175.37进行交易。
关注Digital Realty Trust Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DLR新闻
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- RQI: Quality Income Paid Monthly From Real Estate Holdings (NYSE:RQI)
- Digital Realty Backs AI and Hybrid Cloud Adoption With Innovation Lab
- Digital Realty at BofA Conference: Strategic Growth and Market Insights
- Digital Realty Trust: A Cautionary Tale in the AI Boom
- Green data centers test Ireland’s shift to on-site power: solution or setback?
- U.S. REITs Raise $4.85B Through At-The-Market Programs In Q2 2025
- VOLT: A Relatively Safer Entry Into The AI Craze (NASDAQ:VOLT)
- Digital Realty Trust board approves 2025 carried interest plan for executives
- APLD Trades Higher Than Industry at 13.5X P/S: Is the Stock a Buy?
- Home Prices Fall Three Months In A Row—First Time Since 2010 - American Tower (NYSE:AMT), Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)
- Iron Mountain Q2: Record High Revenues, Continued Growth Momentum (IRM)
- IYR: Betting On REITs' Recovery (NYSEARCA:IYR)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Can Polaris Forge 2 Fuel the Next Leg of Growth for APLD Stock?
- Investing In AI: Why Data Centers? Why DTCR?
- REITs Could Have Some Of Their Best Years Ahead: Two Value Plays I Like With Strong Upside
- BMO Capital reiterates Digital Realty Trust stock rating with positive AI outlook
- Columbia Dividend Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:INUTX)
- The AI Stocks to Sell (and Buy) Now
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
日范围
172.10 175.37
年范围
129.97 197.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 175.08
- 开盘价
- 174.62
- 卖价
- 173.95
- 买价
- 174.25
- 最低价
- 172.10
- 最高价
- 175.37
- 交易量
- 2.909 K
- 日变化
- -0.65%
- 月变化
- 5.42%
- 6个月变化
- 20.25%
- 年变化
- 7.44%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值