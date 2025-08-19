KurseKategorien
Währungen / DLR
Zurück zum Aktien

DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc

171.37 USD 0.21 (0.12%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DLR hat sich für heute um 0.12% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 170.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 173.26 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Digital Realty Trust Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DLR News

Tagesspanne
170.76 173.26
Jahresspanne
129.97 197.81
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
171.16
Eröffnung
171.78
Bid
171.37
Ask
171.67
Tief
170.76
Hoch
173.26
Volumen
1.660 K
Tagesänderung
0.12%
Monatsänderung
3.86%
6-Monatsänderung
18.46%
Jahresänderung
5.85%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K