Währungen / DLR
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc
171.37 USD 0.21 (0.12%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DLR hat sich für heute um 0.12% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 170.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 173.26 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Digital Realty Trust Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DLR News
- Quantum Computing News: Nvidia, OQC, and Digital Realty Launch New York Quantum AI Data Center for AI Growth - TipRanks.com
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Presents at Global Communications Infrastructure Conference Transcript
- Digital Realty Stock Rallies 17% in Six Months: Will This Trend Last?
- Digital Realty Trust: Strategisches Wachstum
- Digital Realty Trust at Global Communications Infrastructure Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Power Constraints
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- RQI: Quality Income Paid Monthly From Real Estate Holdings (NYSE:RQI)
- Digital Realty Backs AI and Hybrid Cloud Adoption With Innovation Lab
- KI-Hype befeuert Oracle – Analysten sehen Profiteure bei Rechenzentren
- Digital Realty at BofA Conference: Strategic Growth and Market Insights
- Digital Realty Trust: A Cautionary Tale in the AI Boom
- Green data centers test Ireland’s shift to on-site power: solution or setback?
- U.S. REITs Raise $4.85B Through At-The-Market Programs In Q2 2025
- VOLT: A Relatively Safer Entry Into The AI Craze (NASDAQ:VOLT)
- Digital Realty Trust board approves 2025 carried interest plan for executives
- APLD Trades Higher Than Industry at 13.5X P/S: Is the Stock a Buy?
- Home Prices Fall Three Months In A Row—First Time Since 2010 - American Tower (NYSE:AMT), Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)
- Iron Mountain Q2: Record High Revenues, Continued Growth Momentum (IRM)
- IYR: Betting On REITs' Recovery (NYSEARCA:IYR)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Can Polaris Forge 2 Fuel the Next Leg of Growth for APLD Stock?
- Investing In AI: Why Data Centers? Why DTCR?
- REITs Could Have Some Of Their Best Years Ahead: Two Value Plays I Like With Strong Upside
Tagesspanne
170.76 173.26
Jahresspanne
129.97 197.81
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 171.16
- Eröffnung
- 171.78
- Bid
- 171.37
- Ask
- 171.67
- Tief
- 170.76
- Hoch
- 173.26
- Volumen
- 1.660 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.12%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.86%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.46%
- Jahresänderung
- 5.85%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K