DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc

172.14 USD 0.77 (0.45%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DLR ha avuto una variazione del 0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 170.69 e ad un massimo di 173.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Digital Realty Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
170.69 173.32
Intervallo Annuale
129.97 197.81
Chiusura Precedente
171.37
Apertura
172.16
Bid
172.14
Ask
172.44
Minimo
170.69
Massimo
173.32
Volume
1.999 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.45%
Variazione Mensile
4.33%
Variazione Semestrale
19.00%
Variazione Annuale
6.32%
20 settembre, sabato