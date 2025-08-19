Valute / DLR
DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc
172.14 USD 0.77 (0.45%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DLR ha avuto una variazione del 0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 170.69 e ad un massimo di 173.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Digital Realty Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
170.69 173.32
Intervallo Annuale
129.97 197.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 171.37
- Apertura
- 172.16
- Bid
- 172.14
- Ask
- 172.44
- Minimo
- 170.69
- Massimo
- 173.32
- Volume
- 1.999 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.32%
20 settembre, sabato