통화 / DLR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc
172.14 USD 0.77 (0.45%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DLR 환율이 오늘 0.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 170.69이고 고가는 173.32이었습니다.
Digital Realty Trust Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DLR News
- Quantum Computing News: Nvidia, OQC, and Digital Realty Launch New York Quantum AI Data Center for AI Growth - TipRanks.com
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Presents at Global Communications Infrastructure Conference Transcript
- Digital Realty Stock Rallies 17% in Six Months: Will This Trend Last?
- 디지털 리얼티 트러스트: 전략적 성장 및 전력 제약 논의
- Digital Realty Trust at Global Communications Infrastructure Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Power Constraints
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- RQI: Quality Income Paid Monthly From Real Estate Holdings (NYSE:RQI)
- Digital Realty Backs AI and Hybrid Cloud Adoption With Innovation Lab
- Digital Realty at BofA Conference: Strategic Growth and Market Insights
- Digital Realty Trust: A Cautionary Tale in the AI Boom
- Green data centers test Ireland’s shift to on-site power: solution or setback?
- U.S. REITs Raise $4.85B Through At-The-Market Programs In Q2 2025
- VOLT: A Relatively Safer Entry Into The AI Craze (NASDAQ:VOLT)
- Digital Realty Trust board approves 2025 carried interest plan for executives
- APLD Trades Higher Than Industry at 13.5X P/S: Is the Stock a Buy?
- Home Prices Fall Three Months In A Row—First Time Since 2010 - American Tower (NYSE:AMT), Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)
- Iron Mountain Q2: Record High Revenues, Continued Growth Momentum (IRM)
- IYR: Betting On REITs' Recovery (NYSEARCA:IYR)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Can Polaris Forge 2 Fuel the Next Leg of Growth for APLD Stock?
- Investing In AI: Why Data Centers? Why DTCR?
- REITs Could Have Some Of Their Best Years Ahead: Two Value Plays I Like With Strong Upside
- BMO Capital reiterates Digital Realty Trust stock rating with positive AI outlook
일일 변동 비율
170.69 173.32
년간 변동
129.97 197.81
- 이전 종가
- 171.37
- 시가
- 172.16
- Bid
- 172.14
- Ask
- 172.44
- 저가
- 170.69
- 고가
- 173.32
- 볼륨
- 1.999 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.45%
- 월 변동
- 4.33%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.32%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K