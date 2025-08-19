CotizacionesSecciones
DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc

171.16 USD 2.79 (1.60%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DLR de hoy ha cambiado un -1.60%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 170.88, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 174.94.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Digital Realty Trust Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
170.88 174.94
Rango anual
129.97 197.81
Cierres anteriores
173.95
Open
173.46
Bid
171.16
Ask
171.46
Low
170.88
High
174.94
Volumen
3.798 K
Cambio diario
-1.60%
Cambio mensual
3.73%
Cambio a 6 meses
18.32%
Cambio anual
5.72%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B