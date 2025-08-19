Divisas / DLR
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
DLR: Digital Realty Trust Inc
171.16 USD 2.79 (1.60%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DLR de hoy ha cambiado un -1.60%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 170.88, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 174.94.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Digital Realty Trust Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DLR News
- Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Presents at Global Communications Infrastructure Conference Transcript
- Digital Realty Stock Rallies 17% in Six Months: Will This Trend Last?
- Digital Realty Trust en la Conferencia Global de Infraestructura de Comunicaciones: Crecimiento estratégico en medio de limitaciones energéticas
- Digital Realty Trust en conferencia: Crecimiento estratégico ante limitaciones energéticas
- Digital Realty Trust at Global Communications Infrastructure Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Power Constraints
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- RQI: Quality Income Paid Monthly From Real Estate Holdings (NYSE:RQI)
- Digital Realty Backs AI and Hybrid Cloud Adoption With Innovation Lab
- Digital Realty at BofA Conference: Strategic Growth and Market Insights
- Digital Realty Trust: A Cautionary Tale in the AI Boom
- Green data centers test Ireland’s shift to on-site power: solution or setback?
- U.S. REITs Raise $4.85B Through At-The-Market Programs In Q2 2025
- VOLT: A Relatively Safer Entry Into The AI Craze (NASDAQ:VOLT)
- Digital Realty Trust board approves 2025 carried interest plan for executives
- APLD Trades Higher Than Industry at 13.5X P/S: Is the Stock a Buy?
- Home Prices Fall Three Months In A Row—First Time Since 2010 - American Tower (NYSE:AMT), Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)
- Iron Mountain Q2: Record High Revenues, Continued Growth Momentum (IRM)
- IYR: Betting On REITs' Recovery (NYSEARCA:IYR)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- Can Polaris Forge 2 Fuel the Next Leg of Growth for APLD Stock?
- Investing In AI: Why Data Centers? Why DTCR?
- REITs Could Have Some Of Their Best Years Ahead: Two Value Plays I Like With Strong Upside
- BMO Capital reiterates Digital Realty Trust stock rating with positive AI outlook
Rango diario
170.88 174.94
Rango anual
129.97 197.81
- Cierres anteriores
- 173.95
- Open
- 173.46
- Bid
- 171.16
- Ask
- 171.46
- Low
- 170.88
- High
- 174.94
- Volumen
- 3.798 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.60%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.73%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.32%
- Cambio anual
- 5.72%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B