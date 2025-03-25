KotasyonBölümler
DLN: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

87.03 USD 0.31 (0.36%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DLN fiyatı bugün 0.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 86.48 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 87.06 aralığında işlem gördü.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DLN stock price today?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock is priced at 87.03 today. It trades within 0.36%, yesterday's close was 86.72, and trading volume reached 213. The live price chart of DLN shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund is currently valued at 87.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.22% and USD. View the chart live to track DLN movements.

How to buy DLN stock?

You can buy WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 87.03. Orders are usually placed near 87.03 or 87.33, while 213 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow DLN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DLN stock?

Investing in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 69.57 - 87.08 and current price 87.03. Many compare 2.46% and 10.21% before placing orders at 87.03 or 87.33. Explore the DLN price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 87.08. Within 69.57 - 87.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 86.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) over the year was 69.57. Comparing it with the current 87.03 and 69.57 - 87.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DLN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DLN stock split?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 86.72, and 11.22% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
86.48 87.06
Yıllık aralık
69.57 87.08
Önceki kapanış
86.72
Açılış
86.67
Satış
87.03
Alış
87.33
Düşük
86.48
Yüksek
87.06
Hacim
213
Günlük değişim
0.36%
Aylık değişim
2.46%
6 aylık değişim
10.21%
Yıllık değişim
11.22%
