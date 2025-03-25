- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DLN: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund
DLN exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.48 and at a high of 87.06.
Follow WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DLN News
- DLN: U.S. Large-Cap Dividend Payers May Offer Less Volatility, Technical Upside
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Should WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Is WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- FTSE 100 today: Index flat, pound gains; mixed U.K. earnings keep markets in check
- Derwent London shares down as flat earnings miss forecasts, guidance reaffirmed
- Derwent London executive director to retire in March 2026
- Grainger appoints Simon Fraser as chair designate
- VTV: Is Vanguard's $200B Value ETF Right For You? (NYSEARCA:VTV)
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Return Of Tariff Man
- JP Morgan sees London office market recovery with rising rents
- DLN: The Case For Dividend Investing Now (NYSEARCA:DLN)
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Mostly Dead: The Twilight Of Price Over Volume
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Derwent London secures £250m through 7-year bond offering
- Citi upgrades Derwent London to "buy," sees 48% upside on rental strength
- Undercovered ETFs: Income, Argentina, AI, Gold +
- DURA: Still Uncompelling Compared To Peers (BATS:DURA)
- Is Value Investing Making A Comeback?
- DLN ETF: Sudden Dividend Alpha Amid Volatile Markets
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DLN stock price today?
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock is priced at 87.03 today. It trades within 0.36%, yesterday's close was 86.72, and trading volume reached 213. The live price chart of DLN shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund is currently valued at 87.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.22% and USD. View the chart live to track DLN movements.
How to buy DLN stock?
You can buy WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 87.03. Orders are usually placed near 87.03 or 87.33, while 213 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow DLN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DLN stock?
Investing in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 69.57 - 87.08 and current price 87.03. Many compare 2.46% and 10.21% before placing orders at 87.03 or 87.33. Explore the DLN price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 87.08. Within 69.57 - 87.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 86.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) over the year was 69.57. Comparing it with the current 87.03 and 69.57 - 87.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DLN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DLN stock split?
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 86.72, and 11.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 86.72
- Open
- 86.67
- Bid
- 87.03
- Ask
- 87.33
- Low
- 86.48
- High
- 87.06
- Volume
- 213
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 2.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.21%
- Year Change
- 11.22%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8