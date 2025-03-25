QuotesSections
DLN: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

87.03 USD 0.31 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DLN exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.48 and at a high of 87.06.

Follow WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
86.48 87.06
Year Range
69.57 87.08
Previous Close
86.72
Open
86.67
Bid
87.03
Ask
87.33
Low
86.48
High
87.06
Volume
213
Daily Change
0.36%
Month Change
2.46%
6 Months Change
10.21%
Year Change
11.22%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8