DLN: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

86.60 USD 0.12 (0.14%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日DLN汇率已更改-0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点86.48和高点86.74进行交易。

关注WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DLN新闻

常见问题解答

DLN股票今天的价格是多少？

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund股票今天的定价为86.60。它在-0.14%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为86.72，交易量达到65。DLN的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund股票是否支付股息？

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund目前的价值为86.60。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注10.67%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪DLN走势。

如何购买DLN股票？

您可以以86.60的当前价格购买WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund股票。订单通常设置在86.60或86.90附近，而65和0.02%显示市场活动。立即关注DLN的实时图表更新。

如何投资DLN股票？

投资WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund需要考虑年度范围69.57 - 87.08和当前价格86.60。许多人在以86.60或86.90下订单之前，会比较1.95%和。实时查看DLN价格图表，了解每日变化。

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund的最高价格是87.08。在69.57 - 87.08内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund的绩效。

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund（DLN）的最低价格为69.57。将其与当前的86.60和69.57 - 87.08进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看DLN在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

DLN股票是什么时候拆分的？

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、86.72和10.67%中可见。

日范围
86.48 86.74
年范围
69.57 87.08
前一天收盘价
86.72
开盘价
86.58
卖价
86.60
买价
86.90
最低价
86.48
最高价
86.74
交易量
65
日变化
-0.14%
月变化
1.95%
6个月变化
9.66%
年变化
10.67%
30 九月, 星期二
10:00
USD
美联储理事Jefferson讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20个城市房价综合指数年率 y/y
实际值
1.8%
预测值
1.7%
前值
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20座大城市房价综合指数 n.s.a.月率 m/m
实际值
-0.3%
预测值
-0.4%
前值
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI芝加哥商业晴雨表
实际值
预测值
45.8
前值
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS 职位空缺
实际值
预测值
7.326 M
前值
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消费者信心指数
实际值
94.2
预测值
100.7
前值
97.8