DLN: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund
今日DLN汇率已更改-0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点86.48和高点86.74进行交易。
关注WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
DLN股票今天的价格是多少？
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund股票今天的定价为86.60。它在-0.14%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为86.72，交易量达到65。DLN的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund股票是否支付股息？
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund目前的价值为86.60。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注10.67%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪DLN走势。
如何购买DLN股票？
您可以以86.60的当前价格购买WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund股票。订单通常设置在86.60或86.90附近，而65和0.02%显示市场活动。立即关注DLN的实时图表更新。
如何投资DLN股票？
投资WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund需要考虑年度范围69.57 - 87.08和当前价格86.60。许多人在以86.60或86.90下订单之前，会比较1.95%和。实时查看DLN价格图表，了解每日变化。
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund的最高价格是87.08。在69.57 - 87.08内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund的绩效。
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund（DLN）的最低价格为69.57。将其与当前的86.60和69.57 - 87.08进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看DLN在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
DLN股票是什么时候拆分的？
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、86.72和10.67%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 86.72
- 开盘价
- 86.58
- 卖价
- 86.60
- 买价
- 86.90
- 最低价
- 86.48
- 最高价
- 86.74
- 交易量
- 65
- 日变化
- -0.14%
- 月变化
- 1.95%
- 6个月变化
- 9.66%
- 年变化
- 10.67%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.8%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 2.1%
- 实际值
- -0.3%
- 预测值
- -0.4%
- 前值
- 0.0%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 45.8
- 前值
- 41.5
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.326 M
- 前值
- 7.181 M
- 实际值
- 94.2
- 预测值
- 100.7
- 前值
- 97.8