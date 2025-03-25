- 개요
DLN: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund
DLN 환율이 오늘 0.07%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 86.42이고 고가는 86.83이었습니다.
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is DLN stock price today?
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock is priced at 86.72 today. It trades within 0.07%, yesterday's close was 86.66, and trading volume reached 304. The live price chart of DLN shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund is currently valued at 86.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.82% and USD. View the chart live to track DLN movements.
How to buy DLN stock?
You can buy WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 86.72. Orders are usually placed near 86.72 or 87.02, while 304 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow DLN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DLN stock?
Investing in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 69.57 - 87.08 and current price 86.72. Many compare 2.10% and 9.81% before placing orders at 86.72 or 87.02. Explore the DLN price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the past year was 87.08. Within 69.57 - 87.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 86.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) over the year was 69.57. Comparing it with the current 86.72 and 69.57 - 87.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DLN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DLN stock split?
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 86.66, and 10.82% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 86.66
- 시가
- 86.82
- Bid
- 86.72
- Ask
- 87.02
- 저가
- 86.42
- 고가
- 86.83
- 볼륨
- 304
- 일일 변동
- 0.07%
- 월 변동
- 2.10%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.81%
- 년간 변동율
- 10.82%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8