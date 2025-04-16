KotasyonBölümler
DIVS: SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

31.12 USD 0.36 (1.17%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DIVS fiyatı bugün 1.17% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 30.86 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 31.12 aralığında işlem gördü.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DIVS stock price today?

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock is priced at 31.12 today. It trades within 1.17%, yesterday's close was 30.76, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of DIVS shows these updates.

Does SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock pay dividends?

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF is currently valued at 31.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.53% and USD. View the chart live to track DIVS movements.

How to buy DIVS stock?

You can buy SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF shares at the current price of 31.12. Orders are usually placed near 31.12 or 31.42, while 2 and 0.84% show market activity. Follow DIVS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DIVS stock?

Investing in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.47 - 31.40 and current price 31.12. Many compare 1.47% and 7.20% before placing orders at 31.12 or 31.42. Explore the DIVS price chart live with daily changes.

What are SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF in the past year was 31.40. Within 26.47 - 31.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) over the year was 26.47. Comparing it with the current 31.12 and 26.47 - 31.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIVS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DIVS stock split?

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.76, and 3.53% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
30.86 31.12
Yıllık aralık
26.47 31.40
Önceki kapanış
30.76
Açılış
30.86
Satış
31.12
Alış
31.42
Düşük
30.86
Yüksek
31.12
Hacim
2
Günlük değişim
1.17%
Aylık değişim
1.47%
6 aylık değişim
7.20%
Yıllık değişim
3.53%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8