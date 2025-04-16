- 개요
DIVS: SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF
DIVS 환율이 오늘 0.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.76이고 고가는 30.80이었습니다.
SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DIVS News
자주 묻는 질문
What is DIVS stock price today?
SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock is priced at 30.76 today. It trades within 0.39%, yesterday's close was 30.64, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of DIVS shows these updates.
Does SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock pay dividends?
SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF is currently valued at 30.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.33% and USD. View the chart live to track DIVS movements.
How to buy DIVS stock?
You can buy SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF shares at the current price of 30.76. Orders are usually placed near 30.76 or 31.06, while 3 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow DIVS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DIVS stock?
Investing in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.47 - 31.40 and current price 30.76. Many compare 0.29% and 5.96% before placing orders at 30.76 or 31.06. Explore the DIVS price chart live with daily changes.
What are SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF in the past year was 31.40. Within 26.47 - 31.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) over the year was 26.47. Comparing it with the current 30.76 and 26.47 - 31.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIVS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DIVS stock split?
SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.64, and 2.33% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 30.64
- 시가
- 30.80
- Bid
- 30.76
- Ask
- 31.06
- 저가
- 30.76
- 고가
- 30.80
- 볼륨
- 3
- 일일 변동
- 0.39%
- 월 변동
- 0.29%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.96%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.33%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8