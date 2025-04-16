QuotesSections
DIVS: SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

31.12 USD 0.36 (1.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DIVS exchange rate has changed by 1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.86 and at a high of 31.12.

Follow SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

DIVS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DIVS stock price today?

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock is priced at 31.12 today. It trades within 1.17%, yesterday's close was 30.76, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of DIVS shows these updates.

Does SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock pay dividends?

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF is currently valued at 31.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.53% and USD. View the chart live to track DIVS movements.

How to buy DIVS stock?

You can buy SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF shares at the current price of 31.12. Orders are usually placed near 31.12 or 31.42, while 2 and 0.84% show market activity. Follow DIVS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DIVS stock?

Investing in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.47 - 31.40 and current price 31.12. Many compare 1.47% and 7.20% before placing orders at 31.12 or 31.42. Explore the DIVS price chart live with daily changes.

What are SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF in the past year was 31.40. Within 26.47 - 31.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) over the year was 26.47. Comparing it with the current 31.12 and 26.47 - 31.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIVS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DIVS stock split?

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.76, and 3.53% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
30.86 31.12
Year Range
26.47 31.40
Previous Close
30.76
Open
30.86
Bid
31.12
Ask
31.42
Low
30.86
High
31.12
Volume
2
Daily Change
1.17%
Month Change
1.47%
6 Months Change
7.20%
Year Change
3.53%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8