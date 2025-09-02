Dövizler / DG
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
DG: Dollar General Corporation
102.09 USD 4.81 (4.50%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
DG fiyatı bugün -4.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 101.04 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 107.34 aralığında işlem gördü.
Dollar General Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DG haberleri
- Retailers like Claire’s and Rite Aid are closing stores. The biggest discounters will benefit, analysts say.
- Wolfe Research perakende kapsamını başlatıyor, WMT, HD ve DG’de fırsat görüyor
- Wolfe Research launches retail coverage, sees opportunity in WMT, HD and DG
- Bernstein, Five Below’u Piyasa Performansı notu ile takibe aldı
- Bernstein initiates coverage on Five Below with Market-Perform rating
- Can Target Convert Hardlines' Momentum Into Company-Wide Success?
- Should Investors Buy Target Stock at the Current Discounted Level?
- Buy, Hold or Sell Costco Stock? August Sales Signal Next Move
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Is TGT's Operational Reset Laying the Foundation for Margin Recovery?
- e.l.f. Beauty Stock Is Beating the Odds. Here’s Why Investors Are Taking Notice - TipRanks.com
- What's Going On With Uber Technologies Stock Tuesday? - Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)
- UBER to be a Part of S&P 100: Is it a Sign of More Upside?
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Dollar Tree's Treasure Hunt Meets Tariff Trouble (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- More people earning over $100,000 are doing their back-to-school and holiday shopping at Dollar General and Dollar Tree these days. Here’s why.
- Should Investors Buy the Post-Earnings Dip in Dollar Tree Stock?
- Stock Of The Day Near Multiple Entries As Tariffs Cloud Its Turnaround
- “General Economic Uncertainty”: Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Notches Up as It Addresses the “Nervous Consumer” - TipRanks.com
- Uber Inks Customer-Friendly Deal With Best Buy: Sign of More Growth?
- Dollar Tree’s stock slides as downbeat outlook overshadows a big earnings beat
- Dollar Tree raises annual targets on resilient demand for cheaper goods
- Dollar General: Long-Term Outlook Improves, Shifting To Middle-Class Convenience Consumers
- Dollar Tree stock holds steady as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral rating
Günlük aralık
101.04 107.34
Yıllık aralık
66.43 116.30
- Önceki kapanış
- 106.90
- Açılış
- 107.28
- Satış
- 102.09
- Alış
- 102.39
- Düşük
- 101.04
- Yüksek
- 107.34
- Hacim
- 9.451 K
- Günlük değişim
- -4.50%
- Aylık değişim
- -6.55%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 15.38%
- Yıllık değişim
- 20.90%
21 Eylül, Pazar