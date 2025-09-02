FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / DG
DG: Dollar General Corporation

102.09 USD 4.81 (4.50%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DG fiyatı bugün -4.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 101.04 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 107.34 aralığında işlem gördü.

Dollar General Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
101.04 107.34
Yıllık aralık
66.43 116.30
Önceki kapanış
106.90
Açılış
107.28
Satış
102.09
Alış
102.39
Düşük
101.04
Yüksek
107.34
Hacim
9.451 K
Günlük değişim
-4.50%
Aylık değişim
-6.55%
6 aylık değişim
15.38%
Yıllık değişim
20.90%
21 Eylül, Pazar