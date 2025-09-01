Moedas / DG
DG: Dollar General Corporation
106.86 USD 0.67 (0.63%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DG para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 105.05 e o mais alto foi 107.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dollar General Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
105.05 107.26
Faixa anual
66.43 116.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 106.19
- Open
- 106.10
- Bid
- 106.86
- Ask
- 107.16
- Low
- 105.05
- High
- 107.26
- Volume
- 486
- Mudança diária
- 0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.77%
- Mudança anual
- 26.55%
