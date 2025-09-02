Valute / DG
DG: Dollar General Corporation
102.09 USD 4.81 (4.50%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DG ha avuto una variazione del -4.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 101.04 e ad un massimo di 107.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Dollar General Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
101.04 107.34
Intervallo Annuale
66.43 116.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 106.90
- Apertura
- 107.28
- Bid
- 102.09
- Ask
- 102.39
- Minimo
- 101.04
- Massimo
- 107.34
- Volume
- 9.451 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.90%
20 settembre, sabato