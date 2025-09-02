通貨 / DG
DG: Dollar General Corporation
106.90 USD 0.71 (0.67%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DGの今日の為替レートは、0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり104.97の安値と107.26の高値で取引されました。
Dollar General Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DG News
- Retailers like Claire’s and Rite Aid are closing stores. The biggest discounters will benefit, analysts say.
- ウォルフ・リサーチ、小売業界のカバレッジを開始、WMT、HD、DGに注目
- Wolfe Research launches retail coverage, sees opportunity in WMT, HD and DG
- バーンスタイン、ファイブ・ビロウに「マーケット・パフォーム」評価で新規カバレッジ開始
- Bernstein initiates coverage on Five Below with Market-Perform rating
- Can Target Convert Hardlines' Momentum Into Company-Wide Success?
- Should Investors Buy Target Stock at the Current Discounted Level?
- Buy, Hold or Sell Costco Stock? August Sales Signal Next Move
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Is TGT's Operational Reset Laying the Foundation for Margin Recovery?
- e.l.f. Beauty Stock Is Beating the Odds. Here’s Why Investors Are Taking Notice - TipRanks.com
- What's Going On With Uber Technologies Stock Tuesday? - Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)
- UBER to be a Part of S&P 100: Is it a Sign of More Upside?
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Dollar Tree's Treasure Hunt Meets Tariff Trouble (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- More people earning over $100,000 are doing their back-to-school and holiday shopping at Dollar General and Dollar Tree these days. Here’s why.
- Should Investors Buy the Post-Earnings Dip in Dollar Tree Stock?
- Stock Of The Day Near Multiple Entries As Tariffs Cloud Its Turnaround
- “General Economic Uncertainty”: Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Notches Up as It Addresses the “Nervous Consumer” - TipRanks.com
- Uber Inks Customer-Friendly Deal With Best Buy: Sign of More Growth?
- Dollar Tree’s stock slides as downbeat outlook overshadows a big earnings beat
- Dollar Tree raises annual targets on resilient demand for cheaper goods
- Dollar General: Long-Term Outlook Improves, Shifting To Middle-Class Convenience Consumers
- Dollar Tree stock holds steady as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral rating
1日のレンジ
104.97 107.26
1年のレンジ
66.43 116.30
- 以前の終値
- 106.19
- 始値
- 106.10
- 買値
- 106.90
- 買値
- 107.20
- 安値
- 104.97
- 高値
- 107.26
- 出来高
- 7.497 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.82%
- 1年の変化
- 26.60%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B